Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

