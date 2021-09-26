HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$5.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.99.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 96,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

