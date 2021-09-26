National Bank Financial Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $81.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

