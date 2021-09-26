JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

