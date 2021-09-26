Swiss National Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.36 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

