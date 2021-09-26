Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,600 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of DMC Global worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 483,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.95 million, a P/E ratio of 263.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

