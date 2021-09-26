Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 65.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

