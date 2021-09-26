Swiss National Bank Has $2.32 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $4,778,000.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

