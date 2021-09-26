NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

