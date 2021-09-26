NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.70

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.68, with a volume of 20133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.