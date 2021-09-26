Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.94

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 9892447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

