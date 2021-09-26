Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Trading Up 1.4%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

About Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.