JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.15

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 45711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.24.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.