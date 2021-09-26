CIBC Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

