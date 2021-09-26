CIBC Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.78.
Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
