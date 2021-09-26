5,581 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 1,249.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 237,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $8,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

