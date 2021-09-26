Sei Investments Co. Invests $317,000 in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.