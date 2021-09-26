Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $864.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.