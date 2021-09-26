Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 84,018 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,845,035.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30.

On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $864,037.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

MYOV stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.