HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.