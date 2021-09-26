KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $1,258,750.65 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $369.53 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

