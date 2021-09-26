Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

