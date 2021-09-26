Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,222 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

SAIL stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,117. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.