Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,459 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

