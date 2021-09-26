Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,673 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tivity Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tivity Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

TVTY stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

