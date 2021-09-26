Truist Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $322.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $308.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $352.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

