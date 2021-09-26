Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $322.00 at Truist Securities

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $308.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $351.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $352.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average is $311.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

