Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kaman worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 138.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

