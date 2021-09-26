Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,212,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

