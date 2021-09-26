Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,741 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Model N worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

