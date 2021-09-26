Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 165,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THD opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $83.55.

