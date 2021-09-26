Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cowen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at $7,312,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

