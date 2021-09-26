Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 940 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 733,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 144.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 215.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 358,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

GBIO stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,473 shares of company stock worth $3,312,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

