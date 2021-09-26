Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $782.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

