Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce sales of $667.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.20 million. Stericycle reported sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $60.11 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

