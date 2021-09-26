Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $66.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

