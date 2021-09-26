Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 13.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

SNDR opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.