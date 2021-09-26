Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,966 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of MGI opened at $8.20 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

