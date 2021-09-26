Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

