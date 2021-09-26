Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,398,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMM opened at $29.78 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

