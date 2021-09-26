Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock valued at $788,506,166. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $32.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

