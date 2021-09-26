Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

MNR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

