Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,879 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Aemetis worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTX opened at $14.70 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $465.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.