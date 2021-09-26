Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

