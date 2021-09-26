Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

