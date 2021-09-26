Truist Cuts National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $64.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors by 66.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in National Health Investors by 96,793.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

