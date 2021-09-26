Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Switchback II in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SWBK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Switchback II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBK. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Switchback II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switchback II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,134,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switchback II

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

