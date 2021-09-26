Piper Sandler Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $37.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.50 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

