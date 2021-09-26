Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

