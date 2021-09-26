Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDM opened at $56.31 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

