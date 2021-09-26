Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,148 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,527. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

